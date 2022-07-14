PM Modi To Attend First I2U2 Summit Today | Know All About 'West Asian QUAD'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today join US President Joe Biden, Israeli PM Yair Lapid and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the first virtual summit of the four-nation grouping named 'I2U2'. The grouping is known as 'I2U2' with "I" standing for India and Israel and "U" for the US and the UAE. The leaders are expected to discuss joint economic projects to bolster economic cooperation under the framework of the coalition.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in an I2U2 Summit, along with Prime Minister of Israel Yair Lapid, President of the UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President of the USA Joseph R Biden," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

I2U2 Summit Agenda:

The global food and energy crisis arising out of the Ukraine conflict is likely to figure prominently in the talks. The Leaders will also discuss the possible joint projects within the framework of I2U2 as well as the other common areas of mutual interest to strengthen the economic partnership in trade and investment in our respective regions and beyond.

According to MEA, these projects can serve as a model for economic cooperation and offer opportunities for our businesspersons and workers. "The leaders will discuss the possible joint projects within the framework of 'I2U2' as well as the other common areas of mutual interest to strengthen the economic partnership in trade and investment in our respective regions and beyond," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

According to a press release, six areas of cooperation have been identified by the countries mutually, and the aim is to encourage joint investments in water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security.

With the help of “private sector capital and expertise”, the countries will look to modernise infrastructure, explore low carbon development avenues for industries, improve public health, and promote the development of critical emerging and green technologies.

Strategic Importance of I2U2 Grouping:

The proposed virtual summit of India, Israel, UAE, and the USA dubbed "I2U2" is being projected as the Quad for West Asia. I2U2 is aimed to encourage joint investments in six mutually identified areas such as water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security. India's bilateral strategic ties with each of the three countries are on an upswing in the last few years.

The I2U2 Grouping was conceptualized during the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the four countries held on October 18 last year. It intends to mobilize private sector capital and expertise to help modernize the infrastructure, and low carbon development pathways for our industries, improve public health and promote the development of critical emerging and green technologies.

According to the White House, the meeting of I2U2 was a part of the Biden administration's effort to revitalize American partnerships across the world. Apart from projecting itself as a proponent of development and growth in the region, the US looks to stop China from expanding its influence. The White House is also looking to boost the acceptability of Israel among its Gulf neighbours building on the Abraham Accords.

