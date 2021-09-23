New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be announcing the nationwide rollout of the Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission (PH-DHM) on Monday, September 27. Under this scheme, a unique digital health ID will be provided to the people, which will contain all the health records of the person.

"PM Narendra Modi to announce nationwide rollout of Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission on September 27. Under this, a unique digital health ID will be provided to the people, which will contain all the health records of the person," said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as quoted by news agency ANI.

Giving details on this officials said, the Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission, in an accessible, inclusive, efficient, affordable, and safe manner through the provision of a wide range of data, information, and infrastructure services. Earlier, this scheme was called National Digital Health Mission (NDHM).

The health ID will be created with details like Aadhaar and mobile number. It will contain all the health records of a person.

The main aim of this mission is to enhance the efficiency of the healthcare system in India. The PH-DHM will act as a one-stop solution for the healthcare needs of the common man.

The scheme will help in eliminating long queues at health facilities leading to delay and frustration. The difficulty of maintaining long trails of paper-based health records will also be eliminated since it is digital technology based. This means the health records of people will just be a click away for the doctors and the patient.

In other words, the PH-DHM will revolutionise the delivery of high-quality services to patients by making healthcare providers more accessible and accountable.

Currently, the PM-DHM is in its pilot phase across the union territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

