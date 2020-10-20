Prime Minister Narendra Will will be addressing the nation at 6 pm on Tuesday. "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening," he tweeted.

While the tweet did not divulge details on what the address might be based on, it is highly speculated that he may speak on the coronavirus situation in the country amid the ongoing festival season in the country.

India's COVID-19 caseload has breached 76-lakh mark but what has come as a sigh of relief is that number of active coronavirus cases is less than 7.5 lakh. On Monday, the country reported less than 50,000 cases - the lowest single-day spike in around four months.

However, a government-appointed panel of experts has warned of an exponential spike of 26 lakh cases within a month if COVID-19 protocols are not followed during the oncoming winters and festival season which will see more people stepping out for shopping and other purposes.

Between March and June this year, PM Modi addressed the nation six times, in which he spoke about the COVID-19 situation in the country, steps taken to curb the spread of the virus and revive the economy, which came to a standstill following the imposition of nationwide lockdown in March. Since May, the Centre has been implementing its Unlock plan to uplift the lockdown in a graded manner.

Recently, the prime minister said that India has one of the highest recovery rates in the world because it was one of the first countries to adopt a flexible lockdown. He added that the country is already working on putting a well-established vaccine delivery mechanism in place.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta