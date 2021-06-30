National Doctor's Day 2021: In his monthly radio programme -- Mann Ki Baat -- last Sunday, the Prime Minister again lauded the efforts of doctors for their contribution to nation-building.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Every year, July 1 is observed as National Doctor's Day to mark the unconditional contribution of the doctors in the welfare of the society as they are the saviours of lakhs of lives across the globe. In line with this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the medical fraternity on Thursday to mark this year's National Doctor's Day 2021.

The PM's address will come at a crucial time when the doctors in the country played a critical role in saving hundreds of lives of people as the country has been passing through the worst-ever health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic for the last one-and-a-half-years.

He will address the doctors at 3 p.m. via video conferencing to show his gratitude towards them for their tireless support amid the crisis. The event will be hosted by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Since the Covid-19 pandemic has struck, the importance of doctors has been realised worldwide.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting Covid-19. 1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 PM tomorrow will address the doctor's community at a programme organised by @IMAIndiaOrg."

India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting COVID-19. 1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 PM tomorrow, will address the doctors community at a programme organised by @IMAIndiaOrg. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2021

The Prime Minister has had lauded the role played by healthcare workers who have been at the forefront of battling the Covid-19 disease outbreak. He has also thanked the medical fraternity for helping the country in the fight against two deadly waves of Covid-19 which have badly hit the economy and public health infrastructure. In his monthly radio programme -- Mann Ki Baat -- last Sunday, the Prime Minister again lauded the efforts of doctors for their contribution to nation-building.

National Doctor's Day is celebrated every year on July 1 in order to show gratitude to those doctors who have selflessly aided people in their time of need and tirelessly worked for the health of their patients.

