The Prime Minister's address comes as a part of BJP's mega outreach programme to persuade and inform the farmers about the new legislation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the massive outrage by farmers at Delhi border against the Centre's three new farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the cultivators in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. According to officials, PM's address will begin at 2 pm tomorrow via video link and will be telecast to around 23,000 villagers in the state.

The Prime Minister's address comes as a part of BJP's mega outreach programme to persuade and inform the farmers about the new legislation. On Wednesday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also addressed the farmers in Madhya Pradesh as a part of the outreach programme.

The address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow will likely to focus on the Centre's Rs 1,600 crore relief package, which will be credited directly to 35 lakh farmers across the country that have been hit by damage to their crops.

The development came on the day when the Supreme Court observed that a protest is constitutional until it doesn't destroy property or endanger life and remarked that the purpose of the farmers' protest cannot be realised by demonstrating without engaging in discussions.



A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde said that it was considering setting up an impartial and independent committee that will hear both sides and submit its findings.

The bench said that the farmers have a right to protest and it will not interfere with the same, but added that it will ask the Central government to slightly alter the manner in which the protest is being held to ensure it doesn't affect the citizens' right to movement.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday hailed the new farm laws during his address in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. Tomar said when attempts are being made to mislead and agitate the farmers of Punjab, you have gathered in Rewa, Sagar, Gwalior, Ujjain and other places to support the farm laws. I thank all of you."

Posted By: Talib Khan