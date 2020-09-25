PM Modi will likely address the 75th session of the UNGA at 6.30 pm IST.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for the General Debate in the 75th Session of the General Assembly on Saturday.

The Prime Minister will likely address the 75th session of the UNGA at 6.30 pm IST. However, PM Modi's address will be a pre-recorded video statement because the UNGA this year is being held in the backdrop of the coronavirus and it is being conducted mostly virtually.

Here's what he might speak on during his UNGA address:

It is expected that PM Modi will likely speak on India's priorities in the UN. Experts believe that India has also focused on strengthening of global action on counter-terrorism and PM Modi will push for more transparency in the process of listing and delisting of entities and individuals in the sanction committees.

It is expected that he will speak about coronavirus crisis and will highlight India's contribution in the global cooperation against the pandemic.

Experts and observes suggest that during his address, PM Modi speaking about India's contributions to UN peace missions will seek to engage intensively in finalising mandates for the UN peacekeeping mission.

PM Modi might also refer to India's role as a South-South development partner, especially in the context of the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

About 75th UNGA session:

The 75th UNGA session is being held amid the coronavirus crisis, with many nations participating in it virtually. The theme of the 75th UNGA is "The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism - confronting the COVID-19 through effective multilateral action".

This year is also the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women and India will also reiterate its commitments and achievements in women-led development.

India will also be a non-permanent member of the UNSC for two years beginning January 1 where a "5-S approach" of "Samman (Respect), Samvad (Dialogue), Sahyog (Cooperation), Shanti (Peace) and Samriddhi (Prosperity) will be followed".

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma