New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who embarked on a two-day visit to the US, on Thursday (local time) met US Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House during which the two leaders reinforced the strategic partnership between the two countries and discussed issues of mutual and global interest. This is the first meeting between the two leaders which came ahead of PM Modi's highly anticipated bilateral meet with US President Joe Biden.

PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the US for extending help when the country was hit by the second wave of COVID-19 earlier this year. The two leaders reinforced the strategic partnership between the two countries and discussed issues of mutual and global interest.

"I extend my gratitude for the warm welcome that you have extended to me and my delegation. Some months ago, we had the opportunity to talk to each other over the phone. We had a detailed discussion at that time. The way you spoke to me so warmly and naturally. I will always remember that," PM Modi said.

"It was a very difficult time when India was hit by the second wave of COVID-19. The way you expressed concern and extended a helping hand, I express my gratitude to you. I will like to thank you," he added.

Highlighting that India and America are "natural partners", PM Modi said India and the US have similar values, geopolitical interests, and our coordination and cooperation is also increasing. "The vibrant and strong people-to-people connections between India and the US is a bridge between our two countries, their contributions are praiseworthy," he added.



Praising US Vice President Kamala Harris, PM Modi said, "Your election as Vice President of USA has been an important and historic event. You are a source of inspiration for many across the world. I am confident that under Pres Biden & your leadership our bilateral relations will touch new heights," he added. He also invited her to India and said that Indians are waiting for her.

#WATCH Your (Kamala Harris) election as Vice President of USA has been an important & historic event. You're a source of inspiration for many across the world. I'm confident that under Pres Biden & your leadership our bilateral relations will touch new heights: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/zEVruaiAWc — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2021

#WATCH "The people of India are waiting to welcome you. I extend to you an invitation to visit India," PM Modi to US Vice President Kamala Harris, in Washington DC pic.twitter.com/Gtw13sYnZW — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris termed India a very important partner and said that the two countries shared belief in a free and open Indo Pacific region. Harris described India as a "very important partner" to the US and welcomed New Delhi's announcement that it will soon resume vaccine export.

#WATCH | "Early in the pandemic, India was vital source of vaccines for other countries. When India experienced surge of COVID in the country, the United States was proud to support India in its need & responsibility to vaccinate its people," says US Vice-President Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/ekThkFlbTd — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2021

"India is a very important partner to the US. We had COVID-19, the kind of crisis and importance of our shared belief in a free and open Indo-Pacific region. On COVID-19, our nations have worked together. Early in the pandemic, India was a vital source of vaccines for other countries," Harris said

"When India experienced the surge of COVID in the country, the United States was proud to support India in its need and its responsibility to vaccinate its people. I welcome India's announcement that it will soon be able to resume vaccine exports. It is particular note & admiration that India, I'm told, is currently vaccinating approximately 10 million people a day as of today", she said.

This was PM Modi's first in-person meeting with Harris after she made history by becoming the first Indian-origin person to become the Vice President of America. Biden is scheduled to host PM Modi at the White House on September 24. This is going to be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on January 20.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan