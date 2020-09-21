Inaugurating multiple projects in poll-bound Bihar, the prime minister termed the farm bills 'need of the hour' and assured farmers across the country that the "minimum support price (MSP) system will continue as before".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day after the Rajya Sabha two contentious farm bills amid protests by the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that these new bills will change the economic condition of the farmers, adding that they are needed for 21st century India.

"Yesterday, two farm bills were passed in the Parliament. I congratulate my farmers. This change in the farming sector is the need of the present hour and our government has brought this reform for the farmers," news agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

"These Bills will empower the farmers to freely trade their produce anywhere. I want to make it clear that these Bills is not against the agriculture mandis," PM Modi added.

Noting that farmers are getting better price for their produce in several states after his government brought farm ordinances, PM Modi said that the farm billsare not against the agriculture 'mandi' and will continue like it always has.

He further said that since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, record purchase of wheat has been made from farmers during the Rabi season and noted that Rs 1 lakh 13 thousand crores given to them at MSP.

The contentious farm bills -- Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 -- were passed in the Rajya Sabha via voice vote on Sunday.

However, the opposition has alleged that the government is trying to do away the MSP and the farm bills will "make the farmers in India a commodity", asked PM Modi how would farm bills do for the farming community in the short and long term and how it will help in achieving government's goal of doubling farmers' income.

The government, however, has accused the opposition of misleading the farmers, saying they will change the lives of the farmers in India.

The two farm bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday and will now be sent to President Ram Nath Kovind for assent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma