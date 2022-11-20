PM Modi Targets Rahul Gandhi For Marching With Medha Patkar During Bharat Jodo Yatra

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for walking with Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

While addressing a poll rally in Gujrat Rajkot's Dhoraji, Modi said that the ambitious project of building Sardar Sarovar Dam over the Narmada river was delayed because many people had tried hard to stall it.

"The Narmada project was the only solution to quench the thirst of the arid region of Kutch and Kathiyawad (Saurashtra region). You must have seen yesterday how a Congress leader was doing padayatra with a woman, who was an anti-Narmada activist. She and others had stalled the project for three decades by creating legal hurdles" he said.

He accused the activists of defaming Gujarat to such an extent that even the World Bank stopped funds for the project and said, "These activists held protests just to make sure that water does not reach here."

"When Congress leaders approach you to seek votes, I want you to ask them to explain on what moral ground the opposition party is seeking votes when their leader was doing padyatra with a woman who was against the Narmada project. I urge you to ask this question to Congress,” he added.

Modi further said that the BJP government had worked hard for 20 years to resolve the water shortage issue through various schemes, such as building check dams, digging new wells and lakes, and providing water through pipelines.

"Today, the entire Kutch-Kathiyawad region is receiving water through this pipeline network. We believe in bringing permanent solutions to problems. We understand that water and electricity are crucial for development. Congress governments were only interested in installing hand pumps," he said.

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be done on December 8.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the local residents of Gujarat's Dhoraji expressed confidence in the BJP forming government in the state once again in the upcoming Assembly polls stating that they do not need any other party as the ruling BJP works for the people.A local woman claimed that BJP will win in Gujarat and said, "This is Modi's Gujarat. There will only be the Modi government here, no other government will come here. BJP will win. We do not need any other government. BJP does our work, we are safe under the BJP. It listens to public needs," as quoted by the news agency ANI.

"This is PM Modi's first rally in Dhoraji after becoming the Prime Minister. I go to his every rally. He is probably the first Prime Minister who has done such good work for the country. The country will keep moving forward till he is the Prime Minister," said a second woman.

(With inputs from the agencies)