New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the phone to take stock of the situation arising as a result of the earthquake near Dwarka earlier today. An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Dwarka, Gujarat on Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS). There has been no casualty or property damage reported in Dwarka so far, said sources.

"An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richer Scale hit 223 km north northwest of Dwarka, Gujarat today at 3:15 pm," NCS said.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur. An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur on Thursday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake was felt around 10.19 am at a depth of 25 kilometres.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 04-11-2021, 15:15:38 IST, Lat: 24.15 & Long: 68.29, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 223km NNW of Dwarka, Gujarat, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/umwylhGOzW@ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/Lpi39krbuF — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 4, 2021

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 04-11-2021, 10:19:08 IST, Lat: 26.59 & Long: 92.44, Depth: 25 Km, Location: 35km WSW of Tezpur, Assam", tweeted NCS.

