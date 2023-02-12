'PM Modi's Speeches Based On Falsehood': Tripura Oppn Leader Manik Sarkar Slams BJP Ahead Of Polls

AHEAD of the Tripura Assembly Election, Former chief minister and opposition leader Manik Sarkar strongly reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at two election rallies in the state and further accused him of delivering speeches based on falsehood and trying to cover up the misrule of the BJP in the state.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended two election rallies at Ambassa in Dhalai district and the second at Gomati. The Tripura Assembly election for the 60 seats is scheduled to be held on February 16 and the counting of votes will begin on March 2.

Sarkar said that a Prime Minister should not make speeches based on falsehood and should not misguide the people.

He asserted that during his tenure as chief minister (1998-2018), he approached the then prime minister Manmohan Singh to supply electricity to Bangladesh and following which various meetings were held in 2013-14 during the Left Front government regime whereas Modi claimed that electricity supply to the neighbouring country started after the BJP came to power in Tripura in 2018.

Sarkar further mentioned that the decades-long insurgency was suppressed during Left Front rule, and Tripura was the first state to repeal the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act, of 1958 (AFSPA) on May 27, 2015.

“Modi once called a meeting of Chief Ministers and asked me how the Left government tamed the insurgency in Tripura. On his request I gave him a detailed report about the Left government's initiative to tame the militancy,” Sarkar was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Over 350 party members, supporters, Left leaders and workers, including a minister were killed by the militants in Tripura. When the entire country knows about the performance of the Left government to curb the militancy, Modi alleges that there was no peace in the Left regime," Sarkar further said.

Referring to Modi's criticism against the Left-Congress seat adjustment deal, the CPI(M) leader said that the strategy was taken only to defeat the BJP and to restore democracy and rule of law in Tripura."A fear of defeat gripped the minds of Modi and that was reflected in his speeches. The BJP gave 299 commitments before the 2018 Assembly polls and he (PM) did not refer to the failure of BJP in fulfilling these pre-poll promises," said Sarkar.

In response to Modi’s criticism against the Left-Congress seat adjustment deal, the CPI (M) leader said that the strategy was only taken out to defeat the BJP and to restore democracy and the rule of law in Tripura.

The BJP has announced candidates for the 55 Assembly seats while leaving the other five seats for its alliance, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT). Meanwhile, the Left-Congress alliance has announced the name of its candidates for the 60 seats

(With inputs from agencies.)