New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening held a telephonic conversation with United States (US) Vice President Kamala Harris. During the call, which was done at Harris' request, the two leaders discussed COVID-19 vaccines and ways to strengthen the relationship between Washington DC and New Delhi.

In a couple of Tweets, PM Modi appreciated the assurance given by Harris over COVID-19 vaccines as a part of the US Strategy for Global Vaccine Sharing. He also thanked Harris for all the support and solidarity from the US government to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We also discussed ongoing efforts to further strengthen India-US vaccine cooperation, and the potential of our partnership to contribute to post-Covid global health and economic recovery," the Prime Minister tweeted.

US Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson S Sanders also issued a statement after the telephonic conversation between PM Modi and Harris and said that Washington will soon start sharing the first 25 million doses of COVID vaccines to their respective countries as part of President Joe Biden's framework for sharing at least 80 million doses globally by the end of June.

He also said that Harris on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei and Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Prime Minister Keith Rowley.

"US Vice President reiterated that the Administration’s efforts are focused on achieving broad global coverage,responding to surges and helping as many countries as possible who requested vaccines. The leaders agreed to continue working together to address COVID," he said.

Earlier in the day, President Biden had said that the US will supply 80 million vaccine doses with different countries. Out of this, nearly 19 million will be shared through COVAX, including 6 million doses for Latin America and Caribbean Islands, 7 million doses for South and Southeast Asia and 5 million doses for Africa, he noted.

The US President added that around 6 million doses will be shared directly with countries experiencing surges, those in crisis, and other partners and neighbours, including Canada, Mexico, India and the Republic of Korea.

"We will continue to follow the science and to work in close cooperation with our democratic partners to coordinate a multilateral effort, including through the G7," Biden said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma