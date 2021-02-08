The two leaders agreed for further cooperation against climate change and look forward to furthering peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he spoke to newly-elected US President Joe Biden and conveyed his best wishes for the latter's success in the presidential election.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said he and Biden agreed for further cooperation against climate change and ensuring peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden and conveyed my best wishes for his success. We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to further our co-operation against climate change," PM Modi tweeted.

"President @JoeBiden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. @POTUS," he added.

After winning the US Presidential election last year, Biden formally took over the office in January amid the unrest in the country caused by the Capitpopol Hill riots. After Biden and Harris took oath as the President and Vice President of the US, PM Modi had congratulated them.

In his congratulatory message then, the prime minister had said that he looked forward to working with the new US President ‘to strengthen India-US strategic partnership’.

“My best wishes for a successful term in leading USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security," he had said, adding that the India-US partnership was based on shared values.

"We have a substantial and multifaceted bilateral agenda, growing economic engagement and vibrant people to people linkages. Committed to working with President @JoeBiden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights,” he had said on Twitter.

The first high-level engagement between the Modi government and the Biden administration took place around two weeks ago when US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and exchanged views on pressing regional and global issues including developments in the Indo-Pacific.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta