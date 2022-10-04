PM Modi Speaks To Ukraine President Zelenskyy, Calls For Dialogue With Russia

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed the ongoing conflict with Russia. The Prime Minister reiterated his call for early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

"There can be no military solution to Ukraine conflict, India ready to contribute to any peace efforts," said PM Modi.

PM Modi, in his conversation with Zelenskyy, also emphasised on the importance of respecting the UN Charter, International Law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The Prime Minister also stressed on the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine. He underlined that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences for public health and the environment, the PMO said.

Meanwhile, Russia has reportedly said that in order to resume peace talks with Kyiv, Moscow will wait for either a change of stance by the current Ukrainian President or for a new leader.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is willing to negotiate and find a solution to the conflict with Ukraine.

His statement comes after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree ruling out negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, RT reported. "We'll now be waiting for the current president to change his stance or for the arrival of the future president of Ukraine, who would change his position in the interests of the Ukrainian people," Peskov was quoted as saying.

Peskov said even before Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Moscow "was the supporter of the idea of achieving the terms put forward by the Russian side through diplomatic means".

On Tuesday, Zelensky signed a decree on Ukraine officially rejecting peace talks with Putin. It rubber stamped decisions made by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council on Friday, just hours after Putin signed agreements on Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and Kherson and Zaporozhye regions joining Russia.

One of the resolutions was: "Stating the impossibility of conducting negotiations with Russia's President Vladimir Putin."

In a video address after the meeting, Zelenskyy said, "We [Ukraine] are ready for dialogue with Russia, but with another President of Russia."

Meanwhile, in his speech on Friday, Putin called upon Ukraine to "cease all hostilities, stop the war it started back in 2014 and return to the negotiating table".

(With inputs from IANS)