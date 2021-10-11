New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his UK counterpart Boris Johnson on Monday (October 11) amid the UK-India vaccine certificate row. Sharing details of the conversation the Prime Minister said they talked about the two countries' agenda for 2030, COP-26 in Glasgow, and regional issues including Afghanistan.

"Was a pleasure to speak to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. We reviewed progress on the India-UK Agenda 2030, exchanged views on climate action in the context of the forthcoming COP-26 in Glasgow, and shared our assessments on regional issues including Afghanistan," PM Modi said in a tweet.

This comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual participation in the Group of 20 (G20) Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit on Afghanistan scheduled to be held on Tuesday (October 12). UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will also be a part of this virtual conference.

The agenda of the meeting will include a discussion on response to humanitarian needs and access to basic services and livelihood; security and the fight against terrorism; and mobility, migration, and human rights, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

UK and India were in conflict with each other over the COVID-19 vaccination certificate issue. Earlier, the UK government had issued a travel advisory that did not recognise Covishield, an Indian version of the Britain’s AstraZeneca jab, in the approved list of vaccines. It also did not consider the Indian vaccination certificate as valid in the country. Travellers flying from India to the UK had to undergo mandatory quarantine to be able to enter the UK.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described Britain’s travel restrictions on Indian nationals with valid vaccine certificates as “clearly discriminatory” and said measures imposed by the UK from October 4 were “not right”. He added, “We took up the issue with the UK at various levels but without success.”

India also imposed “reciprocal measures” that apply only to UK nationals arriving in India from Britain. The UK subsequently included Covishield in its list of approved vaccines.

The UK also began accepting India’s vaccine certificates from October 11, ending the row that had resulted in British nationals facing a 10-day mandatory quarantine on arrival even if they are fully vaccinated.

