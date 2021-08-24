Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the unfolding situation in Afghanistan. They talked about the importance of maintaining peace and security, with the most urgent priority being the repatriation of stranded people from Afghanistan.

New Delhi|Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (August 24) spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the unfolding situation in Afghanistan. In a 45 minutes phone call, PM Modi had a detailed conversation with Putin over Afghanistan.

"Had a detailed and useful exchange of views with my friend President Putin on recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against COVID-19. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The Russian government also announced PM Modi and President Putin have agreed to form a permanent bilateral channel for consultations on countering the dissemination of terrorist ideology and drug threat emanating from the territory of Afghanistan.

Earlier on Monday, the PM held a telephonic conversation with his German counterpart Angela Merkel. The two leaders discussed the current security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the region and the world. They also emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security, with the most urgent priority being the repatriation of stranded people from Afghanistan.

"The leaders discussed the unfolding security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the region and the world. They emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security, with the most urgent priority being the repatriation of stranded people," the PMO release said.

PM Modi also exchanged views on issues of multilateral interest such as the forthcoming COP-26 meeting and the Indian initiative to promote a dialogue on maritime security at the United Nations Security Council.

The Russian President has already shown a tough stance towards refugees from Afghanistan. He said that he does not want infiltration in his country. However, Putin has also assured to provide all possible support to Afghanistan in this difficult time.

This comes amid the forceful takeover of power in Afghanistan by the Islamic fundamentalist group, Taliban. The worn-torn country is witnessing its worst-ever crisis in decades as the Taliban captured Kabul last week soon after the country's President Ashraf Ghani fled fearing execution and the government fell.

