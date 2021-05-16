India Coronavirus News: Last week, PM Modi had held conversations with chief ministers of Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry to discuss the COVID-19 situation in their respective states.

The Prime Minister has been speaking with chief ministers to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. Last week, he had held conversations with chief ministers of Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Following the meet, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that PM Modi discussed about the state's current situation and assured of all help. During the discussion, received guidance from the PM on issues including oxygen supply, free vaccination to every person and on how to stop vaccine wastage in the state, it said.

On the other hand, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel requested PM Modi to ensure sufficient availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the state. Baghel also told the PM that the state currently has adequate availability of oxygen.

"The availability of oxygen is sufficient and accordingly, after providing 80 per cent oxygen to hospitals, the remaining 20 per cent can be provided to small industries, so that such units can start their activities," Baghel told PM Modi.

India, hit by the second COVID-19 wave, has got a breather from the massive spike in daily cases. The country had on Sunday reported 3.11 lakh fresh coronavirus infections, the lowest single-day rise in 25 days, and 4,077 new fatalities.

According to the Union Health Ministry, active cases in India stand at 36.18 lakh, comprising 14.66 per cent of the total infections. On the other hand, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 84.25 per cent as 2.07 crore people have recuperated from the disease.

Though there has been a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry has warned against any kind of laxity and urged people across the country to keep following appropriate coronavirus norms.

