New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with chief ministers of Punjab, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttarakhand to discuss the COVID-19 situation in their states.

During the conversation, the chief minister briefed the Prime Minister on the measures being taken by them to deal with the raging second wave of the pandemic.

PM Modi has been speaking to state chief ministers and lieutenant governors of union territories for the last few days to assess the pandemic situation there and offer suggestions.

On Saturday, he had interacted with chief ministers of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

In tweets, the office of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Modi expressed satisfaction over the declining infection rate in the state and assured Chouhan of all possible help from the Centre.

Chouhan informed the prime minister about various efforts being undertaken by the state to fight the pandemic and thanked him for the Centre's support.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur also tweeted about his interaction with Modi.

On the other hand, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said Thackeray requested more linkages in the procurement of oxygen for the state and gave information about several measures taken and plans to counter the third wave of the pandemic.

He also thanked the Prime Minister for continuous guidance and for "accepting various requests made by the state".

"In a telephonic conversation with CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, the Hon'ble PM Modi sought details about Maharashtra's fight against COVID and commended its efforts in countering the second wave," Maharashtra CMO said.

India recorded 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, which pushed the tally to 2,22,96,414, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 2,42,362 with 4,092 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma