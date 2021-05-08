PM Modi has been interacting with various chief ministers over telephone for the last couple of days to take stock of the pandemic situation in their states.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with chief ministers of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh to discuss the current COVID-19 situation in their states.

The Prime Minister has been interacting with various chief ministers over telephone for the last couple of days to take stock of the pandemic situation in their states.

In his conversation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, PM Modi enquired about the state's efforts in the fight against COVID and said that the state was fighting a good battle against the second wave.

The Chief Minister informed PM Modi about the state government's planning to face the third wave of novel coronavirus.

"The Prime Minister and the Union government have been guiding the state in the war against coronavirus from the very beginning and it is being put to good use by the state government," Thackeray said during the conversation.

Meanwhile, the office of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that PM Modi expressed satisfaction over the declining infection rate in the state and assured Chouhan of all possible help from the Centre.

Chouhan informed the prime minister about various efforts being undertaken by the state to fight the pandemic and thanked him for the Centre's support.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur also tweeted about his interaction with PM Modi.

According to the latest update, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh reported 11,708 and 4,177 COVID-19 cases respectively in a day.

Maharashtra, which recorded 54,022 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, has been the worst-affected state during the second wave of the infections.

Though some of its cities, including Mumbai, have seen consistent improvement, the situation in many parts of the state remains of concern.

Tamil Nadu has reported 26,465 new cases in the latest update.

Its chief minister M K Stalin took office on Friday and has now announced complete lockdown across the state to curb the rising cases.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma