New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the boiling controversy over regional languages and Hindi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the attempts to create a stir on the basis of languages and said that the BJP considers all languages used in India worth worshipping and asserted that the Centre's National Education Policy (NEP) reflected the BJP's stance by giving importance to all regional languages.

Speaking at the meeting of BJP office bearers in Rajasthan's Jaipur, the prime minister took a swipe at those creating a controversy over the languages in India and said that the BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in each regional language.

"In past few days, we have seen that attempts are being made to spark controversies on the basis of languages. BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language & considers them worth worshipping. We have given importance to every regional language in NEP", said the prime minister.

In an apparent swipe at the Opposition parties, Modi said some political parties keep looking for small incidents of tension to inject poison for their selfish interests. "Attempts will be made to deviate you from the country's development issues but you have to stick to them," PM Modi said at the BJP office bearers' meeting.

Taking a dig at Congress, PM Modi said that there was a phase when people had no hopes with the government, nor was the government accountable. "In 2014 people decided to write a new history. BJP has brought the country out of pessimism. Today people of India are full of aspirations," he added.

The Prime Minister said that he can see the country's bright future amid the rising aspirations of the people. "Beyond political profit and loss, I see it as a big positive change. India is seen as a country filled with aspirations. Now, every citizen of India wants to see the work getting done along with witnessing the final outcome. In this backdrop, the responsibility of governments increases tremendously," he said.

PM Modi further said the world is looking at India with great expectations today. "Similarly, in India, the people have a special affection for the BJP. The people of the country are looking at the BJP with great faith and hope," he said. After 2014, the BJP brought people out of despair and today people are full of aspirations, the prime minister said. "This hope and aspirations of the people of the country increase our responsibility," he said.

In the 75th year of Independence, the country is setting for itself the goals for the next 25 years, he noted, adding this is the time for the BJP to fix the goals for the next 25 years and to work continuously for them.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan