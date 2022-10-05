PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle In Himachal Pradesh As He Blows Traditional 'Ransingha'

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sounded the traditional instrument 'Ransingha' in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur. Blowing of the trumpet-like instrument was also symbolic of the poll bugle as the hill state heads for elections in November this year.

The Prime Minister, who inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) hospital and a hydro engineering college in Bilaspur, also held a public rally at Luhnu ground in the city.

During the rally, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presented PM Modi with a 'Ransingha'. Playing the instrument, the Prime Minister said, “This marks the beginning of each future victory.”

Beginning his speech with the slogan “Jai Mata Naina Deviji”, the temple to which is located in Bilaspur district itself, PM Modi extended Dussehra greetings to the people.

As the saffron party aims to return to power in Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi claimed that the BJP government not only lays the foundation stones but also inaugurates the development projects.

Talking about the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the Hydro Engineering College, he said Bilaspur has got a “double gift” of development. He hailed Himachal Pradesh's role in 'Rashtra Raksha' (national security) and said the state will now also play a key role in 'Jeevan Raksha' (saving lives) with the new AIIMS in Bilaspur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a visit to highly revered Bhagwan Shri Raghunath Ji's Rath during his visit to Kullu, Himachal Pradesh for International #Dussehra celebrations pic.twitter.com/c775HthC1N — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

The Prime Minister also visited Kullu to take part in the Dussehra celebrations there. It was for the first time that a prime minister witnessed the grand celebrations during the International Kullu Dussehra Festival.

"I am very fortunate to participate in the Kullu festival after so many years," he added.The Prime Minister also witnessed the divine Rath Yatra and the grand assembly of the Deities in the historic Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies)