New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (December 13) showered flower petals on the construction workers who worked to build the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor to thank them for their efforts in bringing his 'dream project' to life.

PM Narendra Modi also had lunch with the workers involved in the construction of the newly built corridor. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also joined the prime minister.

"Today, I would also like to express my gratitude towards every labourer who has worked for the construction of this grand complex. Even during COVID19, the work did not stop here." PM Modi tweeted after the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in Varanasi.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Varanasi, inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project on Monday. The mega project, that connects the Kashi Vishwanath temple with the several ghats along the river Ganga, is expected to boost tourism in the ancient city in a big way.

"Today, a new chapter is being written in the history of Kashi Vishwanath. Kashi Vishwanath Dham premises is not just a grand 'Bhavan' but a symbol of India's 'Sanatan' culture and traditions. Here you'll see how inspirations of the ancient are giving direction to the future," PM Modi said.

Earlier on Monday, locals gave a rousing welcome to PM Modi, amid slogans of "Modi, Modi" and "Har Har Mahadev" in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

It was on March 8, 2019, that PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor, spread across a massive 5 lakh square feet. As many as 23 buildings were constructed to provide diverse facilities for the devotees as part of the project.

Meanwhile, during the two-day visit, the PM will also participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy Chief Ministers from Bihar and Nagaland. The conclave will provide an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of furthering team India's spirit.

