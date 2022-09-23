PM Modi Should Often Meet Opposition Leaders To Clear Misunderstandings: Venkaiah Naidu

FORMER Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should meet with political leaders from all parties more frequently to clear up any "misunderstandings" opposition parties may have about his methods.

Former VP @MVenkaiahNaidu, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, and Union I&B Minister @ianuragthakur released the book 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas' - a collection of selected speeches of PM @narendramodi - published by @DPD_India, at Akashvani Bhavan, New Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/0OJ9yywJii — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 23, 2022

Naidu, speaking at the launch of a book on the prime minister's speeches, also praised PM Modi for achievements in diverse sectors such as healthcare, foreign policy, and technology, and also asserted that the world is now recognising the rise of India.

"India is now a force to reckon with; its voice is now heard across the world. In such a short span, it is not an ordinary thing. This is because of his actions, because of the guidance he is giving to the people and because of the progress that India is making, "the former vice president said after releasing the book "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas – Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks (May 2019-May 2020)".

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur and secretary of information and broadcasting Apurva Chandra were also present at the function.

He also said, despite PM's achievements, some sections still have speculations about his methods "because of misunderstandings, maybe out of some political compulsions".

"Over a period of time, these misunderstandings will also be cleared. The prime minister should also often meet more and more sections of the political leadership... this side and that side, "Naidu said.

The book focuses on 86 speeches by the prime minister on various subjects.

The book portrays the prime minister's vision of a "New India", which is self-reliant, resilient, and capable of converting challenges into opportunities.

(With Input From Agencies)