PM Modi Should Clarify Stand On Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Dispute: Uddhav Thackeray

FORMER Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make his stand clear on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. His remarks come a day before Prime Minister Modi's visit to the state.

The Maharashtra Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition leaders also slammed Karanataka Chief Minister Bommai's statement that a meeting between the Maharashtra MP delegation and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue would make no difference to the ongoing border dispute.

Meanwhile, Bhartatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrashekar Bawankule said that the Supreme Court should pass judgement on the border dispute as law and order issues have been reported in border areas. However, the dispute has put the saffron bridgade in a place at the ruling government in both the state belongs to BJP.

Thackeray, speaking at the inauguration of the 42nd Marathwadi Sahitya Sammelan, said that Modi should speak about the issue.

"PM Narendra Modi is coming to inaugurate Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway and we welcome him. During his visit, he should clarify his stand on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute," Thackeray said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

"He should speak about the Karnataka chief minister, who is staking claim on some villages in Maharashtra," he added.

The dispute started in the 1960s after the reorganisation of the states on a linguistic basis. Because of the large Marathi-speaking population in Belagavi, Maharashtra claims it as part of its region. It also claims to have a number of villages in Karnataka that have Marathi-speaking people.

Earlier, Eknath Shinde said, "We are doing the work of giving justice to the Marathi people in the border areas. Not even an inch of space in Maharashtra will be allowed to go anywhere." "It is our government's responsibility to solve the problems of 40 villages," he added. He has also requested that the apex court intervene in the matter.

"I feel that no inflammatory speeches should be made by both sides. There is no meaning to what the Karnataka chief minister says or what we say. The issue will be permanently resolved if the result of the case in the Supreme Court comes out," he added.