New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepal counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday jointly inaugurated cross-border passenger train services between the two countries. The train services between Jainagar in India and Kurtha in Nepal were inaugurated after a delegates-level meeting between the two leaders.

PM Narendra Modi & Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba jointly flag off the inaugural run of the cross-border passenger train services between Jaynagar (India) and Kurtha (Nepal). pic.twitter.com/WvsYvQgEKu — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

PM Modi and Sher Bahadur Deuba also launched India's RuPay payment card in Nepal apart from signing several Memorandums of Understanding. The two sides also inked four pacts to expand cooperation in areas of railways and energy while vowing to further broad-base cooperation in a range of areas.

Delhi | PM Narendra Modi & Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba jointly launch RuPay in Nepal.



(Pic 2: DD) pic.twitter.com/d64WG4u3qR — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

In his media statement, PM Modi said the friendly ties between India and Nepal are unique and such a relationship is not seen anywhere else in the world. He said India has been and will continue to remain a firm companion in Nepal's journey for peace, prosperity and development.

"Deuba ji is an old friend of India. As the PM, this is his fifth visit to India. He has played an important role in developing India-Nepal relations. The friendship between India and Nepal, relation between our people - such an example can't be seen anywhere else in the world", PM Modi said after meeting Debua.

Deuba ji is an old friend of India. As the PM, this is his fifth visit to India. He has played an important role in developing India-Nepal relations. The friendship between India & Nepal, relation b/w our people - such an example can't be seen anywhere else in the world: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/MXFM5QH4Ux — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

Modi said the joint vision statement between the two sides on power cooperation will prove to be a blueprint for future cooperation in the sector. It was agreed on the greater participation of Indian companies in Nepal's hydropower development plans, he said.

"Our Joint Vision Statement on Power Cooperation will prove to be the blueprint of cooperation, in the future. We discussed various aspects of our cooperation, reviewed the progress of various projects and also discussed the blueprint of the future. Both of us agree that we must reap the benefits of the opportunities for cooperation in the power sector", the prime minister added.

Deuba on his part said Nepal's relations with India is "highly important. "I truly admire your love and affection for Nepal and the Nepali people and my visit today will further enforce these innate sentiments", Debua, as quoted by ANI said.

"I admire the progress that India is making under the visionary leadership of PM Modi. We've seen India's effective management battling COVID19 and received first vaccine aid from India as well as medicines, medical equipment &logistics to combat COVID", he added.

The announcements came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba met and held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi today. This is Prime Minister Deuba's first bilateral visit abroad since assuming office for the fifth time in July last year. Deuba, who is accompanied by a high-level delegation, is visiting India at the invitation of PM Modi.

#WATCH | The meeting between PM Narendra Modi & Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba is underway at Hyderabad House in Delhi.



"Wide-ranging talks on our multifaceted partnership are on the agenda," tweets MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/QQ5OSbPp7z — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

Earlier in the day, the Nepal PM paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi. Yesterday, Nepal Prime Minister met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla in the national capital.

The last Head of State/Head of Government-level visit from Nepal was in May 2019, when then PM K P Oli visited India for the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers. Before that PM Modi had visited Nepal in August 2018 for the 4th BIMSTEC Summit in Kathmandu, which was preceded by a State Visit to Nepal in May 2018.

Sher Bahadur Deuba is a veteran politician of the Nepali Congress with a political career spanning over seven decades. This is Deuba's fifth tenure as PM. His first term was from September 1995 to March 1997. He has visited India several times, both when in and out of power. This will be his fifth visit to India as PM, with the last visit being in August 2018. The previous three visits took place in 2004, 2002 and 1996.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan