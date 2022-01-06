New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Punjab Police ignored the 'Blue Book' rules and had not prepared a contingency route for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur despite having intelligence inputs about the protesters, alleged a Union Home Ministry official, adding that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) was in constant touch with the state officials.

"As per the Blue Book, the state police have to prepare contingency route for the protectee in case of any adverse situation like the one that happened in Punjab during PM's visit," the official said, as reported by news agency ANI, adding that the Punjab Police had assured them of complete protection to the VIP.

"Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel remain in close proximity to the PM while the rest of the security measures are taken care of by the state government. In case of any sudden developments, the state police update SPG and the movement of VIP are changed accordingly," the official said.

PM Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur in poll-bound Punjab to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 42,750 crore. However, his visit was postponed due to the security lapse.

"The prime minister wanted to meet you all, but because of some reasons he is not going to be with us today. The PM has said that these programmes (inauguration) have been postponed and not cancelled," said Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government and asked it to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

In a statement, it said that PM Modi landed at Bathinda on Wednesday morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.

The statement said that when the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. The Prime Minister proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police.

Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors.The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes.

"This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready," the statement said.

"Also in view of the contingency plan, the Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda Airport," it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma