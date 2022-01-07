Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Amid the controversy and uproar by the BJP over the security lapse during PM Modi's Punjab visit, the Punjab government on Friday submitted a report to the Union Home Ministry informing it of the developments into the matter. In a "major security lapse", PM Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

Punjab Chief Secretary, Anirudh Tewari, on Friday wrote a letter to the Union Home Secretary informing him that the Punjab police have registered a case and the state government has constituted a two-member high-level committee to investigate the matter. The letter also mentioned that the committee will submit its report to the state government within three days.

Tewari is learnt to have shared details pertaining to the sequence of events that unfolded during the prime minister's visit on Wednesday, official sources said on Friday. On Thursday, the Punjab government had announced a two-member panel to investigate the lapses. The panel has been asked to submit its report in three days.

The Union Home Ministry had directed the state government to file an immediate report, saying it did not ensure the required deployment, while Home Minister Amit Shah had said that such dereliction of the security procedure during the prime minister's visit was totally unacceptable and accountability would be fixed.

The incident triggered a major political row with the BJP alleging that the ruling Congress in Punjab "tried to physically harm" the prime minister, while other parties too attacked the state government over the law and order issue.

The Centre also set up a three-member panel on Thursday to investigate the security breach. The committee will be led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB, and S. Suresh, IG, SPG and the committee is advised to submit the report at its earliest.

