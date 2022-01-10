New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to set up an independent committee to probe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Ferozepur, Punjab last week. The SC further said that the committee will be headed by a former Supreme Court judge.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said that a formal order to this effect will be passed shortly on setting up of the panel. The top court further proposed to include DGP Chandigarh, IG National Investigation Agency (NIA), Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court, and ADGP (security) of Punjab, in the independent committee.

Meanwhile, the apex court also asked the Centre and Punjab governments not to go ahead with their inquiries in the matter. The decision came after the Punjab government urged the apex court to set up a court-monitored probe into the incident.

The top court was hearing the plea of an organisation, Lawyers Voice, seeking a thorough investigation into the breach in Prime Minister Modi's security in Punjab to ensure there is no such event in the future.

During the hearing, DS Patwalia, Advocate General of Punjab, said that the government has issued seven show-cause notices to the officers seeking an explanation why no action should be taken against them for the incident. Patwalia told the court that the records have been taken into consideration by the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, defended the show-cause notices issued by the Central government. However, the top court expressed its displeasure at the Centre's stand, questioning what is the point of asking the court to examine the matter if the Centre wanted to go ahead on its own.

In a "massive security breach" on Wednesday, the PM's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

Earlier on Friday, Senior advocate Maninder Singh appearing for petitioner Lawyers' Voice told the Supreme Court that the breach in Prime Minister's security is not merely a law and order problem, it falls under Special Protection Groups (SPG) Act.

The plea sought an independent probe into the PM's security breach in Punjab. It sought a direction to the District Judge Bathinda to collect, preserve and present all material pertaining to the movement and deployment of Punjab Police in connection with the visit of the Prime Minister, and fix responsibility of the DGP and the Chief Secretary, Punjab.

On January 6, the Ministry of Home Affairs constituted a three-member committee to enquire into the "serious lapses in the security arrangements" during the PM's visit to Ferozepur, in poll-bound Punjab.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan