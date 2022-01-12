New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that retired Justice Indu Malhotra will head the committee constituted to investigate the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit on January 5. Apart from Justice Indu Malhotra, the committee will also have the Director-General of National Investigation Agency (NIA), Director-General of Security of Punjab and Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court as its members.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, on Monday, after a detailed hearing, said the court will set up a committee headed by a retired top court judge to probe the PM's security breach and asked both the Centre and Punjab government to not move ahead with their respective inquiries into the matter.

The apex court, in its detailed order today, stated that the 4-member committee, headed by retired Justice Indu Malhotra, will inquire into the causes of PM Modi's security breach and persons responsible for the lapses. The panel will also suggest the measures to be taken in future for preventing such security breaches of VVIPs.

The top court directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to provide all the seized documents pertaining to the security arrangements made by the Punjab government for the PM's January 5 visit immediately to the panel head. The bench also comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said that it was expected that the panel would file its report shortly.

During the hearing on Monday, Advocate General D.S. Patwalia, representing the Punjab government, complained against show-cause notices to its Chief Secretary and the DGP. He urged the top court to form an independent committee to probe the matter.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, defended the show-cause notices issued by the Central government. However, the top court expressed its displeasure at the Centre's stand, questioning what is the point of asking the court to examine the matter if the Centre wanted to go ahead on its own.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing the Delhi-based petitioner Lawyer's Voice, emphasised the importance of protection to the PM of the country and cited previous top court ruling that looked at the SPG Act.

On January 5, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan