PM Modi Security Breach: Ferozepur SSP Failed To Discharge Duty; Remedial Measures Needed, Says SC

A committee established to look into the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab earlier this year informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) at Ferozepur had neglected his responsibility to uphold law and order.

By Shivam Shandilya
Updated: Thu, 25 Aug 2022 12:25 PM IST
PM Modi's security was breached during his Punjab visit earlier this year(File photo)

 The Supreme Court announced on Thursday that a committee looking into the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi discovered shortcomings in the Punjab police's performance during his visit to the state earlier this year.

The Senior Superintendent of Police in Ferozepur has been charged by the five-member committee led by Justice Indu Malhotra for failing to take the necessary measures, according to the Supreme Court.

"He failed to do this even though sufficient force was available and even though he was informed two hours before that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will enter that route," the report read.

On January 5, PM Modi was delayed on a flyover roughly 30 miles from Hussainiwala for 20 minutes while en route to Ferozepur for an electoral rally. Farmers in outrage obstructed his convoy.

The statements of every witness, including members of the Special Protection Group (SPG), Punjab Police officers, and spectators who were standing to applaud PM Modi, have reportedly been recorded, according to officials involved in the investigation.

On January 12, the Supreme Court had appointed retired top court judge Justice Indu Malhotra to head the committee to investigate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab.Chief Justice N.V. Ramana then had said the panel would inquire into the causes of the security breach, persons responsible for the breach, and also measures to be taken in the future to prevent security breach of the Prime Minister and other constitutional functionaries. The other members of the panel include -- Director General of Police, Chandigarh; Inspector General, National Investigation Agency (NIA) or his nominee not below the rank of IG; Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court; and Additional DGP, Security, Punjab.The top court order came on a petition by NGO Lawyer's Voice, which was represented by senior advocate Maninder Singh. The petitioner had emphasised on the importance of protection to the PM of the country and cited previous top court ruling that looked at the SPG Act.

(With Inputs from IANS)

 

