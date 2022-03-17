New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged India to work at a faster pace in order to develop and find its new role as the new world order is emerging after the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the whole world is looking towards India and after the circumstances created by COVID-19, India will have to grow at a faster pace.

"In the circumstances created by COVID-19, new world order is emerging. In this new order, India has to develop itself at a faster pace, In this new world order, we need to increase our role. In coming years you'll be managing a district or several govt departments so the target of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and modern India should always be in your mind," he said.

PM Modi said this while addressing a valedictory function of the 96th Common Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie via video conferencing.

In his address, he mentioned how the current batch of civil servants will play a big role in the development of the country in the next 25 years and further urged the civil servants to keep the goals of building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and laying the foundation of 'New, Modern India' at the top of their priorities.

"Over the years, I have spoken to and spent a long time with various batches of Civil Servants. But this batch is very special. You are starting your work in the 75th year of India's Independence. In this Amrit Kaal, you will play a big role in the development of the country in the next 25 years," said PM Modi.

"You always have to keep the goals of 21st century India in mind. The goal of building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the goal of laying the foundation of New, Modern India," said PM Modi.

During his video address, PM Modi shared how some decisions can be tough, but one should know how to make it. He said, "Take decisions keeping in mind the last man standing in a row. You've to work by understanding the difference between files & fields. You'll have to connect with a field for the real feel."

"When you are involved in decision making, try to understand the root cause of what happened in past & understand their reasons. Never make a hasty decision. Always wish for challenging projects don't make comfort yourself, " added PM.

As per the PMO, the 96th Foundation Course is the first Common Foundation Course at LBSNAA based on the principle of 'Mission Karmyogi', with new pedagogy and design. In which, 488 Officer Trainees were given first-level training in Krav Maga and various other sports.

Posted By: Ashita Singh