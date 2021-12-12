New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal Twitter account was "briefly compromised" in the wee hours of Sunday after it shared a malicious Tweet claiming India has adopted Bitcoin as a legal tender, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

However, the Prime Minister's account was restored later and all malicious Tweets were deleted.

"The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored," the PMO said.

Later, the Twitter also issued a statement and said that PM Modi's account has been secured.

"We have 24X7 open lines of communication with the PM’s Office and our teams took necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as we became aware of this activity. Our probe revealed that there're no signs of any other impacted accounts at this time," news agency ANI quoted a Twitter spokesperson as saying.

As soon as his account was compromised, #Hacked began trending in India. Several Twitter users even shared screenshots of PM Modi's account which claimed that "India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender".

"India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country," read the Tweet which has now been deleted.

"I appeal to you all to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19. Now India begin with crypto currency, Kindly Donate eth to 0xae073DB1e5752faFF169B1ede7E8E94bF7f80Be6," read another Tweet.

Several politicians also took a mugshot at PM Modi and his government, sharing screenshot of the now-deleted tweet.

"Good Morning Modi ji, Sab Changa Si?," tweeted Srinivas BV, National President, Indian Youth Congress.

Political activist Tehseen Poonawalla also took to Twitter and said, "Was the Twitter account of the Hon'ble PM shri #NarendraModi ji hacked? And promise of #Bitcoin !!"

Earlier, in September 2020, the Twitter account, which updates PM Modi's personal website and mobile app was hacked by an unknown group.

With inputs from ANI

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma