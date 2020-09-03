The Twitter has said that it has taken steps to secure the compromised account.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked on Thursday, confirmed the social media giant while adding that it has taken steps to secure the compromised account.

"We are aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," a Twitter spokesperson said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The fake Tweets, which have been deleted now, asked the Prime Minister's followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency. The fake Tweets further said that PM Modi's personal account has been "hacked by John Wick (hckindia@tutanota.com)".

"I appeal to you all to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19, Now India begin with crypto currency, Kindly Donate eth to 0xae073DB1e5752faFF169B1ede7E8E94bF7f80Be6," the hacker tweeted, adding that they have "not hacked Paytm Mall".

PM Modi, who is known for his popularity on social media and quick replies to his followers, has more than 2.5 million followers on his personal website (https://www.narendramodi.in/) Twitter account. In July this year, PM Modi's other Twitter account achieved a feat after his followers on the Twitter crossed the 60 million mark.

"Since his (Modi) election win in May earlier this year, the Prime Minister's Twitter account (@narendramodi) has doubled in followers adding more than 4 million followers," the Twitter had said then.

Meanwhile, Twitter accounts of several verified users like Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos were hacked in July this year, urging their followers to send USD 2,000 for every USD 1,000 sent to a bitcoin address.

Following this, India's cyber security nodal agency CERT-In had issued a "notice to Twitter asking the micro-blogging platform for full details of the recent global hack targeting high-profile users", reported news agency PTI.

According to the PTI report, the CERT-In had asked the micro-blogging website "for information on number of users from India who have visited the malicious tweets and links".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma