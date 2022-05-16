New Delhi/ Lumbini | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Nepal's Lumbini for his day-long visit to the country on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. This will be PM Modi's fifth visit to Nepal since he assumed power in 2014.

During his visit, PM Modi will hold talks with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba and discuss ways to expand cooperation between the two countries in multiple sectors, including connectivity and hydropower.

According to news agency PTI, PM Modi and Deuba will sign some memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on cooperation in cultural and educational sectors.

"Our ties with Nepal are unparalleled. The civilisational and people-to-people contacts between India and Nepal form the enduring edifice of our close relationship," PM Modi said in his departure statement.

"My visit is intended to celebrate and further deepen these time-honoured linkages that have been fostered through centuries and recorded in our long history of inter-mingling," he added.

PM Modi and Deuba will also visit the Maya Devi Temple. Later, Deuba will host a lunch for PM Modi and his delegation.

"I look forward to offering prayers at the Mayadevi Temple on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Jayanti. I am honoured to follow in the footsteps of millions of Indians to pay reverence at the sacred site of Lord Buddha's birth," PM Modi said earlier.

Following this, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture & Heritage in the Lumbini Monastic Zone. He will also attend Buddha Jayanti celebrations and address a gathering of people from Nepal and India, including Buddhist scholars and monks.

"I have a feeling that the conversation between the two leaders will have a comprehensive agenda, will cover the entire scope of our discussions," said PM Modi.

Land-locked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services. Its access to the sea is through India, and it imports a predominant proportion of its requirements from and through India.

The India-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1950 forms the bedrock of the special relations between the two countries.

