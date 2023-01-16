PM Modi To Hold Mega Roadshow In Delhi Today Ahead Of BJP's National Executive Meet; 10 Points

BJP's national executive meeting is the first major meet after the landslide victory in Gujarat.

By Shivam Shandilya
Mon, 16 Jan 2023 11:58 AM IST
PRIME Minister Narendra Modi will hold a grand roadshow on Monday in the National Capital as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national meeting. The national meeting is a two-day event and will be held on Monday and Tuesday.

Here are the latest updates:

1. PM Modi will hold a roadshow from Patel Chowk to Parliament Street. However, the roadshow was planned for Tuesday before a change in the party's schedule.

2. The Delhi Police, ahead of the roadshow, has issued a traffic advisory.

3. According to the Delhi Police, vehicular traffic movements are likely to get affected in many parts of the National Capital, and special traffic arrangements have been made by the administration to keep the traffic flow smooth.

4. During the roadshow of the PM, he will be accompanied by the National Executive, 35 Union Ministers, 12 Chief Ministers, and 37 regional heads.

5. Just after the roadshow, a national executive meeting of the top BJP workers will start in the evening on Monday. JP Nadda, the party's national president, will hold a meeting with the in-charges and co-in-charges of the party from across the country.

6. The three resolutions of the meeting pertain to economic and international affairs. During the National Meeting, the polls scheduled to be held in the nine states will also be discussed.

7. The two-day meeting will be held at the NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi.

8. Meanwhile, the Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday took a dig at the BJP's roadshow, saying that the prime minister,  rattled by the huge success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, has got his party to organise a "joke of a road show."

9."An insecure Prime Minister rattled by the huge success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra has got the BJP to organise a joke of a road show passing through a short distance in the national capital tomorrow. Such hollow, choreographed events will only keep his drum-beaters busy," Ramesh said in a tweet.

10. The scheduled BJP's national executive meeting is the first major meet after the landslide victory in Gujarat.

