New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (May 7) reviewed the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He observed that a hybrid system of online and offline learning should be developed to avoid overexposure of technology on school-going children, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed.

While chairing a high-level meeting on NEP 2022 PM Modi said that in the two years since the launch of the policy, it has undertaken many initiatives to achieve the objectives of access, equity, inclusivity, and quality, as aimed by the policy.

"From special efforts to track out of school children and bring them back into the mainstream, to the introduction of multiple entries and exits in higher education, many transformative reforms have been initiated that will define and lead the progress of the country," he said as reported by several media outlets.

PM Modi also added that the policy has given a big push to online learning and higher education institutions under the policy are allowed to run full-fledged online courses. The permissible limit of online content was raised to 40%, PM Modi said.

Further, PM suggested that secondary schools that have science labs should engage the students with farmers in their area to teach them soil testing.

Apart from this, PM Modi called for the seamless integration of databases maintained by anganwadi centres with school records and their regular health check-ups and screening in schools with the help of technology.

The statement by the government said "Initiatives like quality ECCE in 'Balavatika', NIPUN Bharat, Vidya Pravesh, examination reforms and innovative pedagogies like art-integrated education, toy-based pedagogy will be adopted for better learning outcomes and holistic development of children."

The National Education Policy of India 2020, was approved by the Union Cabinet of India on 29 July 2020. The policy replaces the previous National Policy on Education, 1986.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha