Over the last few days, the active coronavirus cases have declined in India and the country's recovery rate has crossed the 87 per cent mark.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the coronavirus crisis in the country and the preparedness of vaccine delivery, distribution and administration, noting that there is a 'steady decline' in the daily COVID-19 cases and the growth rate.

In a statement, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed that PM Modi has called for full preparedness to ensure speedy access to COVID-19 vaccines for every citizen. stressing that "every step in logistics, delivery and administration should be put in place rigorously".

"In an effort to help the global community, the Prime Minister directed that we should not limit our efforts to our immediate neighbourhood but also reach out to the entire world in providing vaccines, medicines and IT platforms for vaccine delivery system," the Prime Minister's Office informed.

With India reporting decline in active COVID-19 cases, the PMO informed that a study conducted by ICMR and D/o Bio-Technology (DBT) has suggested that coronavirus is "genetically stable" and there is "no major mutation" in India.

"The prime minister further directed that we should make use of experience of successful conduct of elections and disaster management in the country. The Prime Minister said that in a similar manner vaccine delivery and administration systems should be put in place," the PMO statement said.

"This should involve the participation of states/UTs/district-level functionaries, civil society organisations, volunteers, citizens, and experts from all necessary domains. The entire process should have a strong IT backbone and the system should be designed in such a manner so as to have a lasting value to our healthcare system," it added.

PM Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 pandemic situation and the preparedness of vaccine in India. The meeting was attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Principal Secretary to PM, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, Principal Scientific Advisor, senior scientists, officers of PMO, and officials from various other departments.

India's COVID-19 caseload has gone past 74 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has crossed 65 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 87.78 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,12,998 with the virus claiming 837 lives in a day, while the infection tally mounted to 74,32,680 with 62,212 new cases being reported, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases of coronavirus infection dropped below eight lakh for the first time in one-and-half months, the ministry said.

(With PTI inputs)

