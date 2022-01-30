New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 30) remembered the famous Collarwali tigress in the first episode of this year's 'Mann Ki Baat'. In his address to the nation, PM Modi said that compassion for every living being is in our culture and innate nature. He also added that a glimpse of this was seen in the last rites of the Collarwali tigress from Madhya Pradesh, which was performed with utmost respect and affection.

"Love for nature and compassion for every living being, this is our culture as well as innate nature. A glimpse of these Sanskaras (culture) of ours was seen recently when a tigress left the world in Pench Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh. People used to call this tigress 'Collarwali' tigress. The Forest Department named it T-15," PM Modi said.

"People performed her last rites, bod her farewell with full respect and affection. You must have also seen these pictures on social media," he added.

Who was Collarwali tigress?

One of the most famous tigers in the country, Collarwali died on January 22, aged 16. She was born in 2005 to T 7, popularly known as Badimada, and T 1, known as Charger. Later, she was called Collarwali - the one with a collar - when she became the first tigress in the park to be fitted with a radio collar, which allowed her to be studied for some years. She was also affectionately called "mataram" or "respected mother" by wildlife lovers.

What was special about the Collarwali tigress?

The legendary tigress of Madhya Pradesh’s Pench Tiger Reserve in Chhindwara district earned the title of “super mom” after giving birth to 29 cubs in eight litters during 11 years - between 2008 and 2018. She played a big role in changing the fortunes of the sanctuary where she lived - Pench Tiger Reserve MP. In May 2008, Collarwali gave birth to three cubs but they could not survive. In October 2010, she delivered five cubs at a time which increased her popularity among wildlife lovers.

Furthermore, her female cub was shifted to Panna Tiger Reserve, MP, who gave birth to five cubs and contributed a lot to the success of the relocation project of tigers in Panna Tiger Reserve.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha