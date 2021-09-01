New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 1) released a special commemorative coin of Rs 125 on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, the founder of the Hare Krishna movement. The launch was carried out via video conferencing and was attended by several members of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) along with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

"Today we are celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Srila Prabhupada. It is as if the joy of meditation, devotion, and contentment have come together. Millions of followers of Srila Prabhupada Swami and Krishna devotees are experiencing this feeling today all over the world," said PM Modi while addressing everyone in Hindi.

"Today there are hundreds of ISKCON temples in different countries around the world and is spreading the Indian culture. ISKCON has told the world that for India, faith means zeal, enthusiasm, to be in high spirits, and faith in humanity," he further added.

PM Modi also mentioned the fact that Prabhupada Swami was not only a devotee of Krishna, but he was also a great devotee of "Bharat". He fought in the freedom struggle of the country and had even refused to take his diploma from Scottish College in support of the non-cooperation movement.

“Whenever we go to any other country, and when people we meet there say ‘Hare Krishna’, we feel a sense of belonging and pride. Imagine how we would feel when we get this affinity for Make in India products,” PM Modi stated.

For the unacquainted, Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada was born in Kolkata on September 1, 1896. His birth name was Abhay Charan De. He initially ran a pharmacy business before leaving India in 1959 to aware the world of the teaching of Krishna. He went to New York in 1965 and set up the first ISKCON center. He went on to establish over a hundred temples across the world and wrote several books, teaching the path of Bhakti Yoga to the world. He died of a six-month-long illness in Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan in 1977 at the age of 82.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha