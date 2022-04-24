Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Damodar Modi on Sunday became the first recipient of the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for his selfless service to the nation and society at the 80th annual Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards ceremony in Mumbai.

After receiving the award, PM addressed the hall and dedicated his award to this award to all citizens of the country.

“Music can give a feeling of motherhood and love. Music can take you to the pinnacle of patriotism and duty. We all are fortunate that we have seen this power of music, this power in the form of Lata didi,” Modi said.

He further added that he doesn't have much knowledge about music but from a cultural perspective feels that Music is sadhana and an emotion. He also said that apart from being an empress of music, Lata Mangeshkar was also his elder sister.

“What can be a greater privilege than to have got the love of a sister from Lata didi, who has given the gift of love and emotion to generations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award was instituted in the memory and honour of Lata Mangeshkar, affectionately known as Lata didi, who died at the age of 92 on February 6. This award will be given each year to only one individual with path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to the country, its people and society.

Earlier, Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan charitable trust had issued a statement to announce the award and reveal the first recipient PM Modi's name. Announcing the same, the statement read, “He is an international statesman who has put India on the path of global leadership. The spectacular progress that has, and, is taking place in every aspect and dimension of our beloved nation is driven and inspired by him. He is indeed one of the greatest leaders our great nation has seen in its glorious history of thousands of years.”

Posted By: Ashita Singh