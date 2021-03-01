New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives first dosage of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS hospital, New Delhi. After getting vaccinated he said, "Took my first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors & scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered COVAXIN (Bharat BioTech) to PM Modi.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma