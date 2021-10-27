New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, October 26 took part in the 16th East Asia Summit which was hosted by Brunei virtually. In the 16th ASEAN East Asia Summit, PM Modi reaffirmed India’s focus on a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific during the annual regional summit held by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Prime Minister said in a tweet, “India remains committed to strengthening respect for shared values of multilateralism, rules-based international order, international law and sovereignty, and territorial integrity of all nations.”

“I look forward to participating in the 18th ASEAN-India Summit tomorrow," he added.

India, being a founding member of the East Asia Summit, is committed to strengthening the East Asia Summit and making it more effective for dealing with contemporary challenges, the release read.

PM Narendra Modi participated in 16th East Asia Summit hosted by Brunei through video conference



"Re-affirmed India’s focus on a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and the principle of ASEAN Centrality in the region," PM tweets pic.twitter.com/R1QMDnSNBf — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021

Apart from the 10 ASEAN Member states, East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and Russia.

The 18th ASEAN-India Summit will review the status of the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and take stock of progress made in key areas including Covid-19, health, trade, commerce, connectivity, education and culture. Important regional and international developments including post-pandemic economic recovery will also be discussed, it said.

Prime Minister attended the 17th ASEAN-India Summit held virtually in November last year. The summit on Thursday will be the ninth ASEAN-India Summit to be attended by him.

India and ASEAN have several dialogue mechanisms which meet regularly, including a Summit, Ministerial meetings and Senior Officials’ meetings. External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar attended the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and EAS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in August 2021 virtually.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh