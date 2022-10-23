PM Modi Visits Ayodhya, Offers Prayers At Ram Janmabhoomi Ahead Of Deepotsav Celebrations

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Ayodhya and offered prayers to Lord Ramlala Virajman in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi ahead of Deepotsav celebrations.

He was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.

Modi also inspected the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site and will be performing the Rajyabhishek of the symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers to Lord Ramlala Virajman in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on the eve of #Diwali in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh



(Source: DD)

The 'janmbhoomi' of Lord Rama is all set to witness the grand 'Deepotsav' celebrations in the presence of Prime Minister on the eve of Diwali.

The event will not only set a new benchmark but Ayodhya will also be embellished with flowers and nearly 15 lakh earthen lamps.

Uttar Pradesh | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site in Ayodhya. He will perform the Rajyabhishek of the symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram later. pic.twitter.com/Mgx7EGquJT — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022

Every intersection of Ayodhya is adorned with beautiful rangolis made of flowers to make the Deepotsav 2022 more magnificent. The bank of river Saryu has been decorated with earthen lamps set in a pattern that awaits their lighting as soon as the Sun sets.

PM Modi will also witness an "aarti" at around 6:30 PM on the banks of river Saryu. The event will be followed by the launch of the Deepostav celebrations.

According to officials, "The artistes of 'Braj' in Awadh will mesmerise the audience with the culture, language and unique characteristics of the land of Rama-Krishna."

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh also flagged offthe themed tableaux, which were taken out from Udaya Intersection to Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya.

Speaking on occasion, the Minister of Tourism and Culture said that the stage is set for Deepotsav celebrations on a grand note in 'Ram Nagari' today, adding the number of diyas (earthen lamps) to be lit up to celebrate Deepotsav will set a new world record. In this Deepotsav, the symbolic coronation of Lord Ram will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Deepotsav celebrations will remind visitors of Ayodhya as it was in Tretayuga when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after conquering Lanka and how the people of Ayodhya had welcomed him. Treaty will come alive today in Ayodhya," he said.

(With inputs from agency)