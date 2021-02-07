Farmers' Protest: Pawar also slammed the Centre for taking "extreme measures" against the farmers by putting "nails on cemented roads".

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: With farmers refusing to budge against the Centre over farm laws, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar feel that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh should intervene to resolve the impasse.

Pawar also slammed the Centre for taking "extreme measures" against the farmers by putting "nails on cemented roads". He also alleged that the BJP-led NDA government is defaming the protest by calling the farmers "Khalistanis".

"I don't want to disrespect Narendra Singh Tomar (Union agriculture minister) but the Prime Minister or Defence Minister should intervene then the issue may be resolved. If it happens then those leading the protest should also look for a resolution," Pawar was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

Pawar on Saturday also reacted sharply to Sachin Tendulkar's statement over farmers' protest, asking the legendary Indian cricketer to "exercise caution while commenting on fields other than his domain".

Tendulkar had earlier said that "India's sovereignty cannot be compromised and external forces can be spectators but not participants" after some international celebrities, including American Pop singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg, expressed concerns over farmers' stir.

Thousands of farmers are protesting on the borders of Delhi since November last year and want the Centre to repeal the three farm laws passed by the Parliament. The farmers claim that the acts will leave them at the "mercy of big companies" and want assurance over the minimum support price (MSP).

The farmers have also got support from several politicians and activists who have asked the government to fulfil the demands of the agitators.

The government, however, has claimed that the laws will help the farmers double their income and revolutionise the farming sector. The government has also accused the opposition of misleading the farmers, saying it is ready for amendments but "that doesn't mean there is any problem" in the three acts.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma