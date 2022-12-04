PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Hail Indian Navy's 'Humanitarian Spirit', 'Valour' On Navy Day 2022

As India celebrates 'Amrit Kaal' on completion of 75 years of independence, the Indian Navy is all set to demonstrate India's combat prowess.

On Navy Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished the nation and the hailed the Indian Navy's valour and courage. "Best wishes on Navy Day to all navy personnel and their families. We in India are proud of our rich maritime history. The Indian Navy has steadfastly protected our nation and has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times," said PM Modi.

The Defence Minister also posted a video showcasing the combat-ready capability of the Indian Navy. "Greetings to all @IndianNavy personnel on #NavyDay. The Indian Navy is at the forefront of keeping our country safe by ensuring impeccable maritime security. The nation is proud of Indian Navy's valour, courage, commitment and professionalism," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

December 4 is observed as Navy Day in India every year. The day is marked to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

As India celebrates 'Amrit Kaal' on completion of 75 years of independence, the Indian Navy is all set to demonstrate India's combat prowess and capability through an 'Operational Demonstration' at Visakhapatnam on Sunday, December 04, 2022.

The Navy Day celebrations are aimed at fostering greater outreach, renewing maritime consciousness amongst our citizens and highlights the Navy's contributions towards national security.

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the Navy Day celebrations program organised by Eastern Naval Command on Sunday in Visakhapatnam, the official said.

This would be her first visit to the State after assuming office as the President of India in July this year.