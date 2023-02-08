'Couldn't Wake Up': PM Modi Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took an apparent swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his absence from the Lok Sabha, day after the Congress leader questioned the BJP government's links to businessman Gautam Adani. Gandhi, who arrived at Parliament minutes later, questioned why his yesterday's remarks were expunged.

PM Modi was replying to the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address in the ongoing budget session of Parliament.

In a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi, he said, "I was watching yesterday. The entire 'ecosystem' was jumping. After the speeches of a few people, some people were happily saying, 'Ye hui na baat.' Maybe they slept well and couldn't wake up (on time). For them it has been said, 'Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain,wo ab chal chuke hain, wo ab aa rahe hain.'"

On Tuesday, participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Gautam Adani's fortunes grew after BJP came to power in 2014. He made a barrage of allegations against PM Modi. Some of his remarks were later expunged on the Chair.

Hitting out at the Opposition, PM Modi said, "When President's address was going on, some people avoided it. A tall leader even insulted the President. They displayed hatred against ST. When such things were said on TV, the sense of hatred deep within came out. Attempt was made to save oneself after writing a letter later," said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi hailed the rise of Indian economy to become the fifth largest in the world. However, in a dig at the Opposition, he said, some were not happy with the growth.

PM Modi, in his reply to Motion of Thanks on President's address, said, "In her visionary address, the President guided us and crores of Indians. Her presence as the Head of the Republic is historic as well as inspiring for the daughters and sisters of the country."

He hailed President Murmu for setting an example for the women in the country and her contribution to the upliftment of the tribal community. President Murmu, who hails from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, became the first person from a tribal community to hold the post of President of India.

"The President has enhanced the pride of the tribal community. Today, after several years of independence, there is sense of pride in the tribal community and increase in their self-confidence. This nation and House is grateful to her for this," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying in Lok Sabha.