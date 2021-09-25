New York (USA) | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the COVID-19 pandemic is the worst crisis faced by humanity in the last 100 years as he addressed the 76th session United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. PM Modi also lauded New Delhi for its efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccines to other countries as he invited jab manufactures across the world to come to India and make vaccines.

Paying tributes to those who lost their lives due to COVID-19, PM Modi said the pandemic has taught the world that the international economy needs to more "diversified", adding that the expansion is crucial. He also said that 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan' has been inspired from this sentiment.

"I would like to inform the UNGA that India has developed the world's first DNA vaccine. This can be administered to anyone above the age of 12. An mRNA vaccine is in the final stages of development. Indian scientists are also developing a nasal vaccine against COVID19," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"It is with the principle (of 'antyodaya' -- where no one is left behind) in mind that India today is moving forward on path of integrated equitable development. Our priority is that development should be all inclusive, all pervasive, universal and one that nurtures all," he added.

'I represent a country that's proud to be known as mother of democracy'

During his address at the UNGA, PM Modi said that he represents a country which is known as the "mother of democracy" as he cited his own rise from a tea seller at a railway station to that as prime minister to underscore the strength of India's democracy.

"We have had a great tradition of democracy that goes back to thousands of years," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "On 15th of August this year, India entered into the 75th year of its independence".

He also said that India's diversity is the identity of its strong democracy while adding that the country "has dozens of languages, hundreds of dialects, different lifestyles and cuisines".

"The strength of our democracy is demonstrated by the fact that a little boy who at one time used to help his father at his tea stall at a railway station is today addressing the United Nations General Assembly for the fourth time as prime minister of India," PTI quoted PM Modi as saying.

"I will soon have spent 20 years serving my countrymen as head of government. First, as the longest serving Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as the Prime Minister for the last seven years," he added.

