Patna | Jagran News Desk: The names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress high command Sonia Gandhi, and actress Priyanka Chopra has reportedly appeared in the vaccinated and RT-PCR Covid test lists at Karpi, Arwal district of Bihar. The list includes the names of several other prominent figures like Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The incident has highlighted the shocking case of data fraud.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Arwal District Magistrate J Priyadarshini said, "I saw the entire list. We will investigate who prepared the list and who ordered the list to be prepared and will register an FIR. It is a serious matter. We are trying to test and vaccinate people, and such an incident takes place. We will probe every official there. We will set the standard so that such incidents do not occur in the future."

When asked about the action taken on the culprits so far, Priyadarshini said that two Computer Operators have been suspended after the fraudulent list of people vaccinated at the Karpi community health centre were uploaded on the vaccination portal.

"Two operators were acted upon after the matter came to light. But that's not enough, the rest of the people will have to be probed as well and the FIR will be registered," Priyadarshini said.

The incident has once again raised questions on the health administration of Bihar. Soon after the fraud came into light Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said "I have spoken to the district magistrate and the chief medical officer and asked them to also look at data of other hospitals in the hospitals to ensure there are no errors. If there are, those responsible will be punished as per law. We take this very seriously, if more such cases come to light, action will be taken."

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha