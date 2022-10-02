PM Modi, President Murmu Lead Tributes On Gandhi Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to the father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary, October 2nd. He also shared glimpses of Shastri's gallery in the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi and urged the people to visit the museum

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary, PM Modi tweeted, "This Gandhi Jayanti is, even more, special because India marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Maybe always live up to Bapu's ideals. I also urge you to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji."

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on #GandhiJayanti. This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May be always live up to Bapu’s ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji. pic.twitter.com/5icVnnRwwd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2022

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on #GandhiJayanti



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/HUZyZKzjJM — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu and VP Dhankar also paid homage to Gandhi. President said it is an occasion for all to rededicate themselves to the values of peace, equality and communal harmony.

On the occasion of the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, I pay homage to the Father of the Nation on behalf of all fellow citizens. #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/vETqllKdkK — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2022

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/SNA5mtGidA — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

Delhi | Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on occasion of #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/QUWg4tTEnQ — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

"On the occasion of the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, I pay homage to the Father of the Nation on behalf of all fellow citizens," she said in a message to the nation.

“Gandhi Jayanti is an occasion for all of us to rededicate ourselves to the values of his inspiring life - peace, equality and communal harmony,” the president added.

Congress (interim) president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge also were among the leaders who paid floral tributes to Gandhi, who was assassinated in 1948. Gandhi was shot by Nathuram Vinayak Godse on January 30, 1948.

Delhi | Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/EBkoWbWpHZ — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

Meanwhile, globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

On this occasion, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remembered mahatma and wrote, “On International Day of Non-Violence, we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday & values of peace, respect & the essential dignity shared by everyone. We can defeat today's challenges by embracing these values & working across cultures.”

Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world. Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance to achieve swaraj against British rule.