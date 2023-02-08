PM Modi, Others Break Into Laughter After Dhankhar Denies Kharge's 'Cash Counting Machine' Claim | Watch

A LIGHT hearted moment was witnessed when Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge brought up alleged remarks made by vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Kharge who was initially hesitant to speak stated that the vice president had informed him how, in his early years as an advocate, he used to count money with his hands but subsequently bought a machine when his business took off.

"When his practice expanded, he bought a machine and started counting money with that machine," Kharge said in Lok Sabha. Responding to this, Dhnakar in Hindi said "Aisa maine nahi kaha (I didn't say that)."

Moving forward, Vice President said "Aisa lagta hai aap mere upar JPC bitha doge (It seems you will set up a JPC on me)," referring to the Opposition's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani issue.

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in exchange with LoP Mallikarjun Kharge who is demanding JPC on the Adani issue says, "it seems you will set up a JPC on me."



(Video source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/hGEt7oPeGz — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

As the House broke into laughter over this conversation between Kharge and Dhankar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who appeared in Lok Sabha to speak about the Adani issue after a long silence, also joined the House and laughed at the moment.

Meanwhile, Kharge on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him "Mauni Baba" while questioning his silence on the Adani issue.

"I want to ask the pm why you are so quiet. You scare off every other person why are you not scaring industrialists? The people who spread hatred, if the PM raises an eye on them, will sit down thinking I will not get a ticket this time. But today he has chosen to remain quiet. He has become a Mauni Baba," he said.

Before taking office as governor of Bengal in July 2019, Dhankhar was a well-known senior Supreme Court attorney. He is the former president of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association, Jaipur, where he was elected as the youngest person in that position in 1987.